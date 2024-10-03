AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran rejects G7 statement on Iran’s attack against Israel as ‘biased’

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:09pm

DUBAI: Iran views the Group of Seven (G7) condemnation of its attack on Israel as “biased and irresponsible”, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement on Thursday.

Iran launched more than 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday in what it said was retaliation for the killings of Hezbollah leaders and aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

Abbas Nilforoushan, a deputy commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, was also killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut a week ago that killed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah.

G7 leaders still hope in diplomatic solution for Middle East, Italy says

In a statement on Wednesday, Group of Seven (G7) leaders condemned Tehran’s attack. They expressed “strong concern” over the crisis in the Middle East but said a diplomatic solution was still viable and a region-wide conflict was in no one’s interest.

“The (Foreign Ministry) spokesperson pointed to the definite responsibility of G7 countries, especially the United States, in increasing insecurity and instability in West Asia due to their armament, financial and political support to the aggressing party (Israel),” the statement issued by the ministry said.

G7 Group of Seven

Comments

200 characters

Iran rejects G7 statement on Iran’s attack against Israel as ‘biased’

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Article 63-A: SC annuls 2022 verdict, accepts review plea

Manufacturing HIV drug in Pakistan: Ferozsons partners with US-based Gilead

Cotton arrival in Pakistan slumps in September 2024

Fazl requests PTI to postpone protests until completion of SCO summit

Section 144 imposed in Lahore for six days

Pakistan, Malaysia reaffirm commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial partnership

Oil jumps about 2% on Middle East supply fears

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Israel bombs heart of Beirut, killing six

Read more stories