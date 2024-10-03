Iran rejects G7 statement on Iran’s attack against Israel as ‘biased’

DUBAI: Iran views the Group of Seven (G7) condemnation of its attack on Israel as “biased and irresponsible”, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement on Thursday.

Iran launched more than 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday in what it said was retaliation for the killings of Hezbollah leaders and aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

Abbas Nilforoushan, a deputy commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, was also killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut a week ago that killed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah.

G7 leaders still hope in diplomatic solution for Middle East, Italy says

In a statement on Wednesday, Group of Seven (G7) leaders condemned Tehran’s attack. They expressed “strong concern” over the crisis in the Middle East but said a diplomatic solution was still viable and a region-wide conflict was in no one’s interest.

“The (Foreign Ministry) spokesperson pointed to the definite responsibility of G7 countries, especially the United States, in increasing insecurity and instability in West Asia due to their armament, financial and political support to the aggressing party (Israel),” the statement issued by the ministry said.