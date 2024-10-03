Sri Lanka shares little changed as communication services drops, IT gains

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares were little changed on Thursday as communication services stocks fell and IT stocks rose.

The CSE All Share index inched down to close 0.04% lower at 11,929.99.

Communication services was the biggest percentage drag sectorally, falling 1.4% while IT services stocks’ 0.8% climb was the biggest sectoral percentage gain.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 59.4 million shares from 73.2 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.34 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.6 million) from 2.30 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 76.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.29 billion rupees, the data showed.