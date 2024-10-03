AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares little changed as communication services drops, IT gains

  • CSE All Share index inched down to close 0.04% lower at 11,929.99
Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2024 05:48pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares were little changed on Thursday as communication services stocks fell and IT stocks rose.

The CSE All Share index inched down to close 0.04% lower at 11,929.99.

Communication services was the biggest percentage drag sectorally, falling 1.4% while IT services stocks’ 0.8% climb was the biggest sectoral percentage gain.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 59.4 million shares from 73.2 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as energy, materials drag

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.34 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.6 million) from 2.30 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 76.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.29 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares little changed as communication services drops, IT gains

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Article 63-A: SC annuls 2022 verdict, accepts review plea

Manufacturing HIV drug in Pakistan: Ferozsons partners with US-based Gilead

Cotton arrival in Pakistan slumps in September 2024

Fazl requests PTI to postpone protests until completion of SCO summit

Section 144 imposed in Lahore for six days

Pakistan, Malaysia reaffirm commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial partnership

Oil jumps about 2% on Middle East supply fears

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Israel bombs heart of Beirut, killing six

Read more stories