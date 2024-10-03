AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
Boosted by positive indicators, KSE-100 surges over 750 points to close at record high

  • Buying seen largely across all index-heavy sectors as index settles at its highest closing of 82,721.76
BR Web Desk Published October 3, 2024 Updated October 3, 2024 04:22pm

Positive sentiment prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 750 points to close at a new record high on Thursday.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 82,721.76, an increase of 754.76 points or 0.92%.

Buying was seen in key sectors including automobile, cement, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs. Index-heavy stocks including HBL, BAFL, FFC, EFERT, OGDC, PPL and PSO traded in the green.

The improved sentiment comes on the back of positive indicators including a decline in the CPI inflation rate, which has raised expectations of a further policy rate cut in the market.

Moreover, the government initiation of T-bills buyback programme is expected to improve liquidity position of the capital market.

On Wednesday, the PSX witnessed mixed trading, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index swayed in both directions before closing at 81,967.01, up by 162.41 points or 0.20%.

Globally, Japanese shares rallied on Thursday as the yen extended losses after the new prime minister dampened interest rate hike expectations, while Hong Kong sank for the first time in more than a week after a blistering China-fuelled surge.

Traders remain on edge, however, as they await Israel’s response to Iran’s missile attack on Tuesday, which has fanned fears of a regional conflict in the Middle East, pushing oil prices ever higher.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to make Tehran pay for its “big mistake”, while Iran threatened to hit all Israeli infrastructure if attacked.

Other Asian markets rose, with Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta all in the green.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index psx companies KSE-100 index PSX notice KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

