PML-N senator admits: ‘Constitutional amendments cannot be passed without JUI-F’

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday admitted that the government cannot pass the constitutional amendments without the support of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Talking to journalists after a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence, he said: “We want Maulana Fazlur Rehman to support us and if he satisfies the PTI, we will have no objection.”

In the same breath, he reiterated that the proposed constitutional amendments were not person-specific.

Naqvi calls on Fazl with a view to seeking support for proposed Amendment

He said that the proposed constitutional amendment has nothing to do with Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa or Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

The government pushed the constitutional package amid speculation about a potential extension in the tenure of CJP Isa, who is set to retire this month, following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s request last month for the early issuance of a notification regarding the appointment of the next top judge.

The PML-N, despite having the support of its allies such as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and others, had postponed introducing the constitutional amendments in the parliament while claiming to have secured the magic number earlier.

However, deferment came after JUI-F refused to lend its support to the ruling coalition, short of 13 votes in the National Assembly and nine in the Senate as the said legislation requires a two-thirds majority in both houses.

However, Senator Siddiqui said the issue surrounding the constitutional amendments will be clarified in the next two weeks.

He further said that the JUI-F chief backed the formation of constitutional court, however, he said Fazl did not want anything in the proposed judiciary centric constitutional package that is against the constitution.

“Things will improve in the next two weeks,” Siddiqui said, stressing that Fazl does not have reservations over the amendments and he only has reservations on a few minor matters which are being looked into by his team.

He said that the constitutional amendments will be passed if the ruling coalition secured two-thirds majority in parliament.

“There is no pressure regarding the amendments as this is an 18-year-old agenda,” he added.

