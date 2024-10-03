AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-03

PML-N senator admits: ‘Constitutional amendments cannot be passed without JUI-F’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday admitted that the government cannot pass the constitutional amendments without the support of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Talking to journalists after a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence, he said: “We want Maulana Fazlur Rehman to support us and if he satisfies the PTI, we will have no objection.”

In the same breath, he reiterated that the proposed constitutional amendments were not person-specific.

Naqvi calls on Fazl with a view to seeking support for proposed Amendment

He said that the proposed constitutional amendment has nothing to do with Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa or Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

The government pushed the constitutional package amid speculation about a potential extension in the tenure of CJP Isa, who is set to retire this month, following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s request last month for the early issuance of a notification regarding the appointment of the next top judge.

The PML-N, despite having the support of its allies such as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and others, had postponed introducing the constitutional amendments in the parliament while claiming to have secured the magic number earlier.

However, deferment came after JUI-F refused to lend its support to the ruling coalition, short of 13 votes in the National Assembly and nine in the Senate as the said legislation requires a two-thirds majority in both houses.

However, Senator Siddiqui said the issue surrounding the constitutional amendments will be clarified in the next two weeks.

He further said that the JUI-F chief backed the formation of constitutional court, however, he said Fazl did not want anything in the proposed judiciary centric constitutional package that is against the constitution.

“Things will improve in the next two weeks,” Siddiqui said, stressing that Fazl does not have reservations over the amendments and he only has reservations on a few minor matters which are being looked into by his team.

He said that the constitutional amendments will be passed if the ruling coalition secured two-thirds majority in parliament.

“There is no pressure regarding the amendments as this is an 18-year-old agenda,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP Maulana Fazlur Rehman JUIF PTI PMLN Senator Irfan Siddiqui constitutional amendment

Comments

200 characters

PML-N senator admits: ‘Constitutional amendments cannot be passed without JUI-F’

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Hearing held by CCP on M&A case: Wateen and Jazz advance their arguments

NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

Formation of bench: SC rejects objections raised by counsel for IK

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Read more stories