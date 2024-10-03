NA speaker for adopting new technologies

RAWALPINDI: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan can achieve higher business standards by adopting new technologies and upgrading modern equipment.

He emphasised that embracing innovative technologies would create opportunities for growth in trade and business.

He added, “Socio-economic stability is closely linked to encouraging investment and trade opportunities.”

He expressed these views while inaugurating a new Grain Storage Silo in Rawalpindi.

MNA Isphanyar M Bhandara was also present on the occasion.

The speaker also commended the Pakistani business community for adopting modern technology for promoting industries and businesses within the country.

Speaker Sadiq also said the National Assembly has been working to create a conducive environment for businesses through positive legislation, fostering further opportunities for growth.

