Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (October 02, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.33 279.88 AED 75.36 76.08
EURO 305.48 308.35 SAR 73.61 74.28
GBP 366.77 370.25 INTERBANK 277.50 277.65
JPY 1.90 1.95
=========================================================================
