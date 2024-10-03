AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
Markets Print 2024-10-03

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 02, 2024). ==================================== ...
Recorder Report Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:31am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 02, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 81,967.01
High:                      82,360.29
Low:                       81,529.45
Net Change:                   162.42
Volume (000):                154,646
Value (000):              11,138,905
Makt Cap (000)         2,566,288,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,977.13
NET CH                    (-) 177.72
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,083.27
NET CH                     (-) 32.19
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 23,304.37
NET CH                    (+) 212.09
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,523.56
NET CH                    (-) 168.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,598.04
NET CH                      (+) 2.45
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,851.60
NET CH                      (-) 3.09
------------------------------------
As on:               02-October-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

