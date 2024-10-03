Markets Print 2024-10-03
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 02, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 81,967.01
High: 82,360.29
Low: 81,529.45
Net Change: 162.42
Volume (000): 154,646
Value (000): 11,138,905
Makt Cap (000) 2,566,288,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,977.13
NET CH (-) 177.72
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,083.27
NET CH (-) 32.19
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,304.37
NET CH (+) 212.09
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,523.56
NET CH (-) 168.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,598.04
NET CH (+) 2.45
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,851.60
NET CH (-) 3.09
------------------------------------
As on: 02-October-2024
====================================
