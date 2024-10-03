KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 02, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 81,967.01 High: 82,360.29 Low: 81,529.45 Net Change: 162.42 Volume (000): 154,646 Value (000): 11,138,905 Makt Cap (000) 2,566,288,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,977.13 NET CH (-) 177.72 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,083.27 NET CH (-) 32.19 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,304.37 NET CH (+) 212.09 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,523.56 NET CH (-) 168.11 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,598.04 NET CH (+) 2.45 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,851.60 NET CH (-) 3.09 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-October-2024 ====================================

