Jordan issues tender to buy up to 120,000 T wheat, traders say

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2024 01:43pm

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Oct. 8.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on Tuesday.

Chicago wheat futures up

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 ton consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are in 2025 for Jan. 1-15, Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-15 and Feb. 16-28.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of animal feed barley which closes later on Wednesday.

Wheat

