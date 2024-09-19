AGL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 130.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
DFML 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
DGKC 75.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
FCCL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.48%)
FFL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
HUBC 148.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.39 (-3.5%)
HUMNL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
KOSM 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
NBP 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
PAEL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.5%)
PIBTL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 114.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
PRL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 58.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.22%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TOMCL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.12%)
TPLP 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TREET 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
TRG 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.75%)
UNITY 28.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,526 Increased By 66.1 (0.78%)
BR30 27,079 Decreased By -189 (-0.69%)
KSE100 81,561 Increased By 1099.5 (1.37%)
KSE30 25,781 Increased By 312.7 (1.23%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-19

Chicago wheat futures up

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2024 06:37am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures rose on Wednesday after France’s farm ministry downgraded the country’s crop again, though sizeable exports of cheap Black Sea wheat continued to stifle a rally that drove prices to three-month highs last week.

Soybean futures climbed as traders monitored heat and dryness in top producer Brazil that threaten soybean seeding, and corn also gained. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.4% at $5.78 a bushel, as of 0715 GMT, but well below Friday’s high of $5.99.

“The market is processing the European quality problems, and dryness in the Black Sea region has started to weigh,” said Vitor Pistoia at Rabobank in Sydney. “Supply next year might not be that large. And we have low stocks,” he said, but added that prices wouldn’t necessarily rise. “We need more supply problems to go higher.” France’s farm ministry on Tuesday lowered its 2024 wheat harvest estimate again, and Ukraine’s agriculture ministry said planting of winter wheat was slow in parched fields.

However, exports from top exporter Russia are expected to remain strong in September, consultancy Sovecon said, raising its estimate for Russia’s 2024 wheat crop to 82.9 million metric tons. In other crops, CBOT corn rose 0.4% to $4.14-1/4 a bushel and soybeans climbed 1.3% to $10.19 a bushel.

Rapidly advancing US soy and corn harvests are putting pressure on prices, but drought in Brazil threatens to puncture the government’s predictions of higher production in the upcoming season. Plentiful supply pushed CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans to four-year lows in recent weeks. Speculators have since cut their bets on lower prices but remain bearish.—Reuters

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

Chicago wheat futures up

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Jul-Aug FDI up 55.5pc to $350.3m YoY

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

August FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.57 per unit negative adjustment

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

10pc tax credit allowed by SC to persons who imported, installed machinery till June 2019

Sales tax condonation for time limit: FBR issues ‘checklist’ for taxpayers

Auction for MTBs: SBP rejects all bids

Read more stories