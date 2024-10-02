AGL 37.88 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.3%)
AIRLINK 134.00 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.72%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.72%)
DFML 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.48%)
DGKC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.24%)
FCCL 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.15%)
FFBL 49.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.97%)
HUBC 123.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.16%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
KOSM 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.77%)
OGDC 146.86 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.76%)
PAEL 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.89%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
PPL 108.77 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.43%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
SEARL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.5%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TOMCL 33.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-10.83%)
TPLP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TREET 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
TRG 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
UNITY 25.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,607 Increased By 7.6 (0.09%)
BR30 26,036 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.43%)
KSE100 81,947 Increased By 142.4 (0.17%)
KSE30 26,060 Increased By 48.8 (0.19%)
Oct 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper edges higher on China stimulus, Middle East conflict

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2024 01:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices gained on Wednesday as China’s stimulus measures brightened demand prospects, while rising oil prices due to the escalating Middle East conflict also lent support to the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.1% to $9,986.50 per metric ton by 0724 GMT, aluminium edged up 0.3% at $2,655.50 and nickel climbed 1.2% to $17,930.

LME zinc increased 0.5% to $3,163.50, lead advanced 0.6% to $2,121 a ton, while tin eased 0.2% to $33,800.

“Up is the path of least resistance at the moment. Technicals support it, and sentiment does too. And, if Iran and Israel go to a full-scale war, that would give metals a push up too,” said a broker.

Israel and the United States promised to retaliate against Iran after Tehran’s missile attack against Israel this week, raising fears of a wider conflict in the region and pushing oil prices higher.

A disruption in oil supply from the Middle East, a key producing region, will raise costs to produce and transport many commodities including metals.

China has rolled out a slew of policies to boost economic growth, from lowering interest rates to trimming mortgage rates and relaxing home purchase restrictions.

China accounts for half of the world’s metals consumption.

Copper and aluminium rebound in thin Chinese holiday trade

Trading volumes on Wednesday were thin as China and India, one of Asia’s fastest growing metals markets, were closed for holidays.

Higher metals prices could also deter physical demand.

The discount of LME cash zinc contract to the three-month contract tightened to $28.48 a ton on Tuesday, the smallest discount since May 2.

The global refined zinc market could see a 164,000-ton deficit in 2024 due to reduced output in Europe and elsewhere, rather than a surplus as forecast previously, the International Lead and Zinc Study Group said on Monday.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

Copper edges higher on China stimulus, Middle East conflict

Israel presses on with military presence in Lebanon after Iran attack

Iran says attack on Israel is over as fears grow of wider conflict

Oil prices jump more than 2% as Middle East tensions escalate

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

T-Bill buyback to boost lending to private sector: SBP governor

Sale of petroleum products jumps 20% in September amid higher demand

Saudi says oil may drop to $50 if OPEC+ members flout output curbs, WSJ reports

Sugar export to Afghanistan: Banks directed to ensure 100pc advance payment

Purchasing property, car: Non-tax filers to face restriction: Aurangzeb

Etisalat: govt contemplating finding middle ground to resolve payment issue

Read more stories