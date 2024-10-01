AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
AIRLINK 131.74 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.18%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
DCL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
DFML 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
DGKC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.74%)
FCCL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.26%)
FFBL 49.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.2%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.72%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.38%)
NBP 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
OGDC 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.36%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
PPL 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.31%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.31%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TOMCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.99%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 8,600 Increased By 89.6 (1.05%)
BR30 26,147 Increased By 683.4 (2.68%)
KSE100 81,805 Increased By 690.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 26,011 Increased By 235.3 (0.91%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper and aluminium rebound in thin Chinese holiday trade

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2024 04:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Prices of copper and aluminium rose on Tuesday as economic stimulus measures by top metals consumer China spurred a recovery after a bout of profit-taking drove both metals to losses in the previous session.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.7% to $9,898.50 a metric ton by 1017 GMT while aluminium gained 0.9% to $2,636.50.

China introduced a series of supportive measures before the start of China’s Oct. 1-7 holiday, including liquidity injection, mortgage rate cuts and an easing of home purchase curbs.

Prices for copper are expected to average $10,750 a ton in 2025 and $12,000 in 2026, against an expectations of $9,432 this year, BofA Securities analysts said in a note, adding that its projections for aluminium were $3,000 in 2025, $3,250 in 2026 and $2,471 this year.

China stimulus propels London copper, zinc to around 4-month highs

For copper, used in power and construction, China’s grid spending has offset weakness in the housing sector while demand outside China should recover as economics conditions improve.

For aluminium, used in the construction, transportation and packaging sectors, the market is expected to tighten as demand rises outside China, BofA said, adding that demand within China remains strong as smelters struggle to contend with hydropower shortages.

Indicating tighter supplies in the near-term, the discount for LME cash aluminium to the three-month contract reached $2.80 a ton on Monday, its lowest since late April.

In other metals, LME zinc added 1.2% to $3,127.50 a ton, lead climbed 1.1% to $2,118.50, tin was steady at $33,430 and nickel advanced 1.4% to $17,765.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper and aluminium rebound in thin Chinese holiday trade

KSE-100 sees buying momentum over expectations of key policy rate cut

Rupee largely unchanged against US dollar

Article 63A review plea: Hearing adjourned as CJP says ruling may impact no-confidence motions

Siddiqsons rolls back tin mill project owing to economic challenges, rising cost

Oil prices dip as prospect of additional supply offsets Mideast fears

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

TRG Pakistan incurs loss of Rs30.8bn in FY24

Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon with ‘limited’ raids on Hezbollah

Agriculture posts 6.76pc growth in Q4FY24: NAC

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Read more stories