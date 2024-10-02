AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.29%)
AIRLINK 134.61 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.18%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.72%)
DFML 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.06%)
DGKC 75.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.41%)
FCCL 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.49%)
FFBL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.24%)
FFL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.62%)
HUBC 123.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.77%)
OGDC 146.99 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.85%)
PAEL 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
PPL 108.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.4%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.85%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TOMCL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-9.88%)
TPLP 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TREET 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
TRG 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
UNITY 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,617 Increased By 17.2 (0.2%)
BR30 26,067 Decreased By -80.4 (-0.31%)
KSE100 81,961 Increased By 156.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 26,055 Increased By 44 (0.17%)
Oct 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields slide on Middle East jitters

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2024 01:29pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields declined on Wednesday, as investors scooped up safer assets amid fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East after Iran’s ballistic missile strike on Israel. The 10-year JGB yield fell 3 basis points (bps) to 0.82%, leading declines across the curve.

Iran launched ballistic missiles on Israel on Tuesday, prompting vows from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that its arch foe would pay for the attack.

Tehran said any retaliation would be met with “vast destruction”, raising fears of a wider war.

“A risk-off mood has spread, which is supporting the bond market,” said Keisuke Tsuruta, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

US Treasury yields, which move inversely to bond prices, fell on Tuesday, while investors sold off US stocks and other riskier assets.

Japanese stocks dropped 2% on Wednesday as market players digested the news.

JGB yields have declined since Tuesday, when a summary of opinions from the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) September meeting showed policymakers discussed the need to go slow in raising rates.

But the case for a rate hike has not been completely ruled out, putting the focus on when the BOJ will signal readiness for further increases, said Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley’s Tsuruta. Given the BOJ’s focus on whether the US economy can avoid a hard landing, the US jobs report due on Friday will be “crucial”, he said.

Japan’s 2 year bond yield hits 13-year high as BOJ chief hints chance of another rate hike

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday the central bank must be vigilant to fallout from unstable markets and global economic uncertainties in guiding its monetary policy.

The 20-year JGB yield slid 2.5 bps to 1.64%, while the 30-year JGB yield ticked down 0.5 bp to 2.065%.

The two-year JGB yield declined 2.5 bps to 0.36%.

The five-year yield was down 2 bps at 0.475%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.35 point to 145.05 yen.

Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields slide on Middle East jitters

Israel presses on with military presence in Lebanon after Iran attack

Iran says attack on Israel is over as fears grow of wider conflict

Oil prices jump more than 2% as Middle East tensions escalate

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

T-Bill buyback to boost lending to private sector: SBP governor

Sale of petroleum products jumps 20% in September amid higher demand

Saudi says oil may drop to $50 if OPEC+ members flout output curbs, WSJ reports

Sugar export to Afghanistan: Banks directed to ensure 100pc advance payment

Purchasing property, car: Non-tax filers to face restriction: Aurangzeb

Etisalat: govt contemplating finding middle ground to resolve payment issue

Read more stories