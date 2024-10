CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures fell in early trading on Wednesday, after concerns that dry weather in the Black Sea region would reduce supply pushed prices to their highest since mid-June in the previous session.

Thailand tenders for about 180,000 T feed wheat, traders say

Corn prices held near three-month highs, supported by wheat’s rally and a sharp rise in oil prices following an Iranian missile attack on Israel.

Soybean futures edged lower.