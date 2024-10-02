AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
Issues facing traders to be resolved: LCCI president

Recorder Report Published 02 Oct, 2024 06:19am

LAHORE: LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad held a detailed and productive meeting with the delegations of traders and assured to help resolve their concerns while outlining a strategic roadmap to foster a more favorable business environment in the region.

The meeting was attended by the LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, representatives from various market associations. This interaction marks a significant step in the new LCCI leadership’s efforts to build trust and strengthen the Chamber’s role as a mediator between traders and government authorities.

The LCCI President assured them that resolving their issues would be at the forefront on his agenda. He acknowledged the challenges that traders have been facing, especially in the wake of economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures and regulatory hurdles.

Mian Abuzar shad added that he fully understands the gravity of the challenges traders face on a daily basis. He said that Lahore Chamber would actively work to create a more enabling environment for traders, their concerns would be communicated to the highest levels of government.

During the meeting, traders brought up several pressing issues that continue to affect their businesses.

Responding to these issues, Mian Abuzar presented a comprehensive action plan that focuses on both immediate relief measures and long-term reforms to improve the overall business climate in Lahore. His key priorities include:

The LCCI President said that LCCI would work closely with the government to simplify tax procedures for traders. He also committed to advocating for the reduction of unnecessary taxes and ensuring that the tax system becomes more equitable. He said that a simplified and transparent tax system is essential to boost trader confidence and increase tax compliance. LCCI would make sure that no trader feels overburdened by unnecessary complexities in the tax regime.

He underscored the need for better infrastructure to support trade and industry. He promised to engage with relevant government departments to address the urgent needs for market development, better roads, parking facilities and improved utility services in commercial areas.

“A thriving trade sector needs modern infrastructure, the LCCI President said and added that LCCI would prioritize market upgrades and push for development projects that directly benefit the business community.

Mian Abuzar said that LCCI would focus on reducing hurdles by liaising with government bodies to streamline licensing and regulatory processes, ensuring traders have easier access to the permits and approvals required to run their businesses smoothly.

Acknowledging the role of small and medium enterprises as the backbone of the economy, the LCCI President revealed plans for providing targeted support to SMEs through advocacy for better access to finance, government-backed loans, and SME-friendly policies.

The traders appreciated LCCI President’s proactive approach and expressed their confidence in his leadership. They acknowledged that the LCCI under his stewardship has the potential to address their long-standing grievances and become an effective advocate for trader-friendly reforms.

