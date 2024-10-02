Markets Print 2024-10-02
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 01, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.19 279.84 AED 75.36 76.08
EURO 307.00 309.89 SAR 73.61 74.27
GBP 368.38 371.86 INTERBANK 277.50 277.70
JPY 1.90 1.94
=========================================================================
