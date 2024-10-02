AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
AIRLINK 131.74 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.18%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
DCL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
DFML 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
DGKC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.74%)
FCCL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.26%)
FFBL 49.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.2%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.72%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.38%)
NBP 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
OGDC 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.36%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
PPL 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.31%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.31%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TOMCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.99%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 8,600 Increased By 89.6 (1.05%)
BR30 26,147 Increased By 683.4 (2.68%)
KSE100 81,805 Increased By 690.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 26,011 Increased By 235.3 (0.91%)
Oct 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-02

Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 02 Oct, 2024 06:19am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 01, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               278.19   279.84    AED                75.36     76.08
EURO                307.00   309.89    SAR                73.61     74.27
GBP                 368.38   371.86    INTERBANK         277.50    277.70
JPY                                                        1.90      1.94
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

foreign currencies Open market rates of foreign currencies

Comments

200 characters

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Investments are fully secured, Russians told

Depositors of member banks: DPC ups guarantee amount to Rs1m

Purchasing property, car: Non-tax filers to face restriction: Aurangzeb

‘Bharo Bill Foran; Karo Mulk Roshan’: KE proposes a country-wide campaign

CJP makes observation about Article 63-A verdict: Apparently, it intended to weaken no-trust motions

Formation of ‘constitutional court’: Bilawal steps up drive

PM satisfied with ‘lowest’ inflation rate

Kohala hydropower project: PPIB board approves extension of financial close date

APTMA, minister discuss issues facing textile industry

$7bn IMF loan: PBA commends govt efforts

Read more stories