BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 01, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 01, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 81,804.59
High: 81,980.37
Low: 81,119.24
Net Change: 690.39
Volume (000): 191,150
Value (000): 13,320,841
Makt Cap (000) 2,561,415,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,154.85
NET CH (+) 88.49
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,115.46
NET CH (+) 149.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,092.28
NET CH (-) 104.14
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,691.67
NET CH (+) 747.81
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,595.59
NET CH (+) 141.07
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,854.69
NET CH (+) 14.89
------------------------------------
As on: 01-October-2024
====================================
