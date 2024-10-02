KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 01, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 81,804.59 High: 81,980.37 Low: 81,119.24 Net Change: 690.39 Volume (000): 191,150 Value (000): 13,320,841 Makt Cap (000) 2,561,415,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,154.85 NET CH (+) 88.49 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,115.46 NET CH (+) 149.75 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,092.28 NET CH (-) 104.14 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,691.67 NET CH (+) 747.81 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,595.59 NET CH (+) 141.07 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,854.69 NET CH (+) 14.89 ------------------------------------ As on: 01-October-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024