AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
AIRLINK 131.74 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.18%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
DCL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
DFML 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
DGKC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.74%)
FCCL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.26%)
FFBL 49.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.2%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.72%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.38%)
NBP 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
OGDC 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.36%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
PPL 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.31%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.31%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TOMCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.99%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 8,600 Increased By 89.6 (1.05%)
BR30 26,147 Increased By 683.4 (2.68%)
KSE100 81,805 Increased By 690.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 26,011 Increased By 235.3 (0.91%)
Oct 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-02

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 01, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 02 Oct, 2024 06:19am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 01, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 81,804.59
High:                      81,980.37
Low:                       81,119.24
Net Change:                   690.39
Volume (000):                191,150
Value (000):              13,320,841
Makt Cap (000)         2,561,415,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,154.85
NET CH                     (+) 88.49
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,115.46
NET CH                    (+) 149.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 23,092.28
NET CH                    (-) 104.14
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,691.67
NET CH                    (+) 747.81
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,595.59
NET CH                    (+) 141.07
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,854.69
NET CH                     (+) 14.89
------------------------------------
As on:               01-October-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Investments are fully secured, Russians told

Depositors of member banks: DPC ups guarantee amount to Rs1m

Purchasing property, car: Non-tax filers to face restriction: Aurangzeb

‘Bharo Bill Foran; Karo Mulk Roshan’: KE proposes a country-wide campaign

CJP makes observation about Article 63-A verdict: Apparently, it intended to weaken no-trust motions

Formation of ‘constitutional court’: Bilawal steps up drive

PM satisfied with ‘lowest’ inflation rate

Kohala hydropower project: PPIB board approves extension of financial close date

APTMA, minister discuss issues facing textile industry

$7bn IMF loan: PBA commends govt efforts

Read more stories