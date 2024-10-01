Israel strikes three anti-aircraft radar stations in southern Syria

AMMAN: Israel has struck at least three anti-aircraft radar stations in southern Syria, including one stationed in a military airfield, two Syrian military sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The drone strikes hit two radar stations west of the city of Sweida, including one stationed in an airbase in the area.

Syria state media says 3 civilians killed in Israel strikes

Another hit a radar station in the adjoining Daraa province. They are part of the Syrian army’s air defences in the southern region, one of the sources added.

Israel said commando and paratroop units launched raids into Lebanon on Tuesday as part of a “limited” ground incursion, while Hezbollah said it had fired a barrage of missiles into Israel, including at its spy agency near Tel Aviv.