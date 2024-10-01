AGL 36.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (7.54%)
UN nuclear agency says its chief to visit Belarus on Tuesday

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2024 12:08pm

UN nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi will go to Belarus on Tuesday for high-level talks in Minsk and to visit the country’s nuclear power plant (NPP) in Ostrovets, the agency said.

Iran expands nuclear capacities further: IAEA

“At the NPP in Ostrovets, the Director General and his team of experts will assess the situation at the site almost four years after it was connected to the grid and its progress in addressing the findings of an IAEA operational safety review in 2021,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

