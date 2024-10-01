Solar eclipse forecast

KARACHI: The Met Office on Monday forecast the annular solar eclipse for October 2-3, saying that the astronomical event will however not be visible in Pakistan.

People in South America and from South in North America, Pacific, Atlantic and Antarctica will be able to sight the eclipse.

The spectacular event of partial solar eclipse will start at 20:43 PST on October 2 to reach its totality at 21:51 PST.

Maximum phase of the eclipse will begin at 23:45 PST. Total eclipse will end at 01:39 PST on October 3 and the partial eclipse will disappear at 02:47 PST.

