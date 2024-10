KARACHI: The GIS auction which was planned to be conducted on Thursday, October 03, 2024 at Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited is now rescheduled to Monday, October 14, 2024 as per the advice from Debt Management Office of the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

According to PSX notice issued here on Monday, the auction notice, target amount and other relevant details shall be notified to the market participants prior to the auction.

