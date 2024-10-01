KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 30, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 81,114.2 High: 81,321.64 Low: 80,352.22 Net Change: 177.93 Volume (000): 116,757 Value (000): 9,157,451 Makt Cap (000) 2,507,143,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,066.36 NET CH (-) 90.04 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,965.71 NET CH (-) 41.33 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,196.42 NET CH (-) 76.93 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,943.86 NET CH (-) 365.05 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,454.52 NET CH (+) 50.76 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,839.80 NET CH (-) 38.47 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-September-2024 ====================================

