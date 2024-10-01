Markets Print 2024-10-01
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 30, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 30, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 81,114.2
High: 81,321.64
Low: 80,352.22
Net Change: 177.93
Volume (000): 116,757
Value (000): 9,157,451
Makt Cap (000) 2,507,143,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,066.36
NET CH (-) 90.04
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,965.71
NET CH (-) 41.33
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,196.42
NET CH (-) 76.93
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,943.86
NET CH (-) 365.05
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,454.52
NET CH (+) 50.76
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,839.80
NET CH (-) 38.47
------------------------------------
As on: 30-September-2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments