Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2024 06:49am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 30, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                  81,114.2
High:                      81,321.64
Low:                       80,352.22
Net Change:                   177.93
Volume (000):                116,757
Value (000):               9,157,451
Makt Cap (000)         2,507,143,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,066.36
NET CH                     (-) 90.04
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,965.71
NET CH                     (-) 41.33
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 23,196.42
NET CH                     (-) 76.93
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,943.86
NET CH                    (-) 365.05
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,454.52
NET CH                     (+) 50.76
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,839.80
NET CH                     (-) 38.47
------------------------------------
As on:             30-September-2024
====================================

