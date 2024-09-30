Sep 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares fall at start of data-intensive week

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2024 01:06pm

European shares opened lower on Monday as investors prepared for a week packed with a slew of economic data from the region, while comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde were awaited.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.1% to 527.47 points by 0710 GMT.

The benchmark was set to gain for a third straight month, seeing its longest winning streak in nearly seven months. Gains in the oil sector kept losses in check.

Oil prices rose on fears of escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. Germany’s preliminary CPI figures for September are due at 1200 GMT, while Italy’s are due at 0900 GMT.

Britain’s GDP figures for the second quarter showed its economy grew slower than expected.

The FTSE was flat.

The European Central Bank President Lagarde is due to speak at the European Parliament at 1300 GMT.

Volkswagen fell 2% after the German carmaker cut its 2024 guidance.

STOXX 600 hits record intraday high

Stellantis NV slumped 8% after the French-Italian carmaker slashed its annual guidance, citing a deterioration in global industry dynamics.

Automobile shares fell 2.2%, the most among sectors. British multinational private equity and venture capital firm 3i Group dropped 3.5% after Shadowfall Capital reportedly took a short bet on the company.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares fall at start of data-intensive week

KSE-100 sees selling pressure over fear of wider conflict in Middle East

PM invites all parties to sign ‘charter of economy’

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Israeli strikes kill Hamas leader in Lebanon and three Palestinian leaders in Beirut

Oil prices climb on fears of Middle East conflict escalation

Tax return deadline: PM likely to take decision today

Senior economist says a ‘maxi budget’ will be unavoidable

Immovable property: DHA challenges imposition of FED

Minister stresses urgency of reform to reshape ‘DNA’

Body formed to ensure enhanced public sector import thru Gwadar port

Read more stories