LONDON: Europe’s STOXX 600 rose 0.2% to a record high of 526.72 points on Friday, eclipsing late August’s all-time peak.

The index has risen 2.4% this week, its biggest weekly jump in six weeks, as global stocks have rallied on the prospect of earlier rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, as well as China’s plans for large-scale stimulus to boost growth.