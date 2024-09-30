Futures spread down 1,965bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 1,965bps to 7.49 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes increased by 219.2 percent to 330.03 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 103.38 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 201.2 percent to Rs 13.22 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 4.39 billion.

