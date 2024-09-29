AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
Sports

Ex-Pakistan captain Yousuf quits as selector ahead of England series

AFP Published September 29, 2024 Updated September 29, 2024 03:18pm

KARACHI: Former captain Mohammad Yousuf quit as a Pakistan selector “for personal reasons” on Sunday, just a week before the team begins a home Test series against England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB) confirmed his resignation, adding that Yousuf had stepped aside to concentrate on other responsibilities within the board.

“Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket,” he wrote on social media platform X.

“I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness,” said Yousuf, who played 90 Tests for Pakistan and has also served the team as batting coach.

Sri Lanka debutant Peiris spins New Zealand towards innings defeat

Pakistan face England in a three-Test series starting on October 7 in Multan after being stunned by Bangladesh 2-0 at home this month.

The country’s cricket has been in turmoil off the field, with coaches sacked and selectors resigning after a string of recent losses.

Yousuf was a part of a six-man selection committee revamped in July after Pakistan’s humiliating first-round exit from the T20 World Cup where they lost to the USA.

