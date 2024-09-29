AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
Sri Lanka debutant Peiris spins New Zealand towards innings defeat

AFP Published 29 Sep, 2024 12:42pm

GALLE: Sri Lanka’s debutant off-spinner Nishan Peiris took five wickets to put New Zealand on the brink of an innings defeat on day four of the second Test Sunday.

New Zealand’s lower order did put up some fight after resuming at 199-5 to reach 335-8 at lunch in their second innings in Galle, but they still need 179 more to make Sri Lanka bat again.

Mitchell Santner was unbeaten on 48 with Ajaz Patel on 16.

The Black Caps had been all out for just 88 in their first innings on Saturday with Sri Lanka, who made 602-5 declared batting first, enforcing the follow-on.

Peiris, who had taken three second-innings wickets on Saturday, trapped Tom Blundell lbw for 60 early in the first session, ending a 95-run stand with Glenn Phillips.

Mitchell Santner helped craft a 64-run partnership before the gutsy Phillips fell on 78 when he mistimed a shot to long-on, giving Peiris his fifth wicket.

Sri Lanka could have wrapped up the series 2-0 in the morning session but for a succession of dropped catches.

Dinesh Chandimal passes 50 as Sri Lanka reach 102-1 at lunch in NZ Test

Kamindu Mendis dropped Patel on two at second slip and let Santner off on 36 in the covers. Peiris spilled Santner not long after.

Sri Lanka won the opening match of the two-match series by 63 runs and are within grasp of their first Test series win against New Zealand since 2009.

New Zealand have not won any of their five previous Tests at Galle.

New Zealand Sri Lanka Ajaz Patel Galle Tom Blundell Kamindu Mendis SRI LANKA VS NEW ZEALAND TEST Nishan Peiris

