AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says it downed 69 drones, 2 missiles in overnight Russian attack

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2024 12:04pm

KYIV: Ukraine shot down 69 of 73 drones during an overnight Russian attack that included two ballistic and two cruise missiles, the Ukrainian air force said on Saturday.

Ukrainian forces downed the two cruise missiles, the air force said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

About 15 Russian attack drones were destroyed by air defence forces on the outskirts and in the capital Kyiv, the military administration there said.

Three killed, two wounded in Russian attacks on east Ukrainian towns

It said debris was reported falling in one district of the city.

“As a result, a non-residential building was damaged. No information on casualties was received,” the administration said on Telegram.

Russia Ukraine Russian forces Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russian strikes Russian missile strike

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine says it downed 69 drones, 2 missiles in overnight Russian attack

ECC approves Rs1bn more for SCO Summit next month

PM invites American banks to invest in Pakistan

FBR reconstitutes SSTR committee

Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut, Hezbollah command centre hit

Petrol price likely to remain unchanged

Q1: Rs170bn revenue shortfall glares at FBR

FED on allotment or transfer of commercial properties challenged

PowerChina keen to convert imported coal plants to local coal ones

Economic recovery: COAS praises role of China, Saudi Arabia and UAE

NA panel approves amendment: Money Bill will be referred to finance panel before its passage

Read more stories