Amid walkout, Netanyahu tells UN Israel seeks peace but fighting for life

UNITED NATIONS: Israel is seeking peace despite fighting for its life in the face of “savage enemies” who want its annihilation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a closely watched address to the United Nations on Friday that was also preceded by a walkout.

“My country is at war, fighting for its life,” Netanyahu said in a speech at the U.N. General Assembly.

Before he began, delegates of member states were seen walking out of the hall.

“We must defend ourselves against these savage murderers. Our enemies seek not only to destroy us, they seek to destroy our common civilization and return all of us to a dark age of tyranny and terror.”

Netanyahu spoke as Israel continued to attack what it said were Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon amid fears that the attacks could flare into an all-out regional war.

In his speech, he sought to pin blame for the conflict on Israel’s arch foe, Iran. He said Israel was defending itself against Tehran on seven fronts.

“There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach. And that’s true of the entire Middle East. Far from being lambs led to the slaughter, Israel soldiers have fought back with incredible courage,” Netanyahu said to applause while some delegates, including the Iranians, walked out.

“I have another message for this assembly and for the world outside this hall: We are winning.”

Israel will press on with discussions on ceasefire proposals for Lebanon in the days ahead, Netanyahu said earlier on Friday, and Washington warned that further escalation would make it harder for civilians on both sides to return home.

Israel’s foreign minister on Thursday rejected global calls for a ceasefire with the Hezbollah and continued airstrikes that have killed hundreds of people in Lebanon and heightened fears of a regional war.

He said the war in Gaza can end if Hamas who carried out an Oct. 7 attack in Israel surrender, lay down their weapons and return hostages seized in the attack.