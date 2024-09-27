AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,530 Decreased By -31.4 (-0.37%)
BR30 25,672 Decreased By -164.1 (-0.64%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sri Lanka shares end higher after cenbank leaves rates unchanged

  CSE All-Share index settled up 0.87% at 11,773.9
Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares gained on Friday, after the country’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged as widely expected, in the wake of a newly elected president taking over the reins of the island country.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.87% at 11,773.9.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka kept interest rates steady, citing domestic and global uncertainties, but said inflation was likely to remain low and the economy was doing much better than initially expected.

The central bank kept the Standing Deposit Facility Rate at 8.25% and the Standing Lending Facility Rate at 9.25%.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) and Kotmale Holdings were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share index, rising 33.3% and 17.1%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end flat as IT losses offset financial gains

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 126.8 million shares from 238.2 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.95 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.87 million) from 4.31 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 196 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.82 billion rupees, the data showed.

