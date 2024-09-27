AGL 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
AIRLINK 126.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.54%)
BOP 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
DCL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.87%)
DFML 48.66 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.29%)
DGKC 73.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.21%)
FCCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
FFBL 48.68 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (4.55%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
HUMNL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
KEL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.66%)
KOSM 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
MLCF 32.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
NBP 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.8%)
OGDC 143.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.36%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
PPL 107.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.91%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
SEARL 57.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TOMCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.72%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
TREET 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.62%)
TRG 52.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-3.27%)
UNITY 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 8,553 Decreased By -8.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 25,712 Decreased By -123.8 (-0.48%)
KSE100 81,381 Decreased By -277.1 (-0.34%)
KSE30 25,817 Decreased By -58.1 (-0.22%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand holds on to gains against dollar

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2024 01:54pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand was steady against the dollar on Friday, as the local currency held onto recent gains amid improved risk appetite and positive sentiment at home.

At 0758 GMT, the rand traded at 17.1975 against the dollar, not far from its previous close.

The rand has been on an upward trajectory since a big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve last week, hitting repeated 20-month highs.

South African rand edges up ahead of local data releases

Analysts say the improvement in South Africa’s risk profile following the formation of a coalition government after an election in May has also contributed to the currency’s strength.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index was down about 0.4%.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger, with the yield down 4 basis points to 8.79%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand holds on to gains against dollar

PM Shehbaz engages World Bank, IMF leaders on Pakistan’s economic reforms

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Nishat Mills looks to sell hospitality business, will establish subsidiary in Türkiye

Reserved seats: ECP challenges SC’s detailed verdict

UAE’s Gargash Group commences ownership transfer for stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Oil steadies, but heads for weekly drop on firmer supply outlook

Sri Lanka reverts to former visa system to woo tourists

Afghan embassy in UK shutters after Taliban cuts ties

Govt set to announce revised deals with IPPs

Power tariff: Nepra projects massive increase

Read more stories