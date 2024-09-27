Palm set to snap 7-day rally on weaker crude oil and stronger ringgit

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Friday after a seven-session rally, as pressure from weaker crude oil prices and a strengthening ringgit outweighed support from stronger Dalian oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 25 ringgit, or 0.6%, to 4,127 ringgit ($1,000.24) a metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals