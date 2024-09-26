AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.49%)
DFML 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.49%)
DGKC 74.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.85%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.61%)
FFL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-3.75%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.91%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.73%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.99%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.43%)
NBP 60.03 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.83%)
OGDC 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
TOMCL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.48%)
TPLP 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TREET 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.44%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 8,562 Decreased By -106.7 (-1.23%)
BR30 25,836 Decreased By -429.4 (-1.63%)
KSE100 81,658 Decreased By -590 (-0.72%)
KSE30 25,875 Decreased By -246.3 (-0.94%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm hits five-month high on India demand, supply worries

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2024 04:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures hit a five-month high, surging more than 2% on Thursday’s close, driven by high demand from India and worries about production supply in major palm-producing countries.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 109 ringgit, or 2.7%, to 4,152 ringgit ($1,002.90) a metric ton at closing, the highest close since April 15.

The contract has risen 11% over the last seven sessions.

Robust demand from India, driven by domestic consumption and restocking prior to the festive season, is keeping palm oil prices high alongside concerns about the stagnant to declining palm oil production in Malaysia and Indonesia due to current weather conditions, Marcello Cultrera, a grains, oilseeds and softs broker for SSY Global, said.

“As the northeast monsoon season approaches and the production cycle slows, there are growing worries about reaching a production peak in October.”

On Wednesday, the ASEAN specialised meteorological centre reported that wetter conditions are expected for most of the equatorial region between September 30 and October 13.

Malaysian palm oil futures extend gains to sixth straight session

Indonesia and Malaysia, the world’s largest palm oil producers, account for around 85% of the world’s exports.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.19%, while its palm oil contract added 1.79%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.93%.

“There has been weaker demand for biofuels in certain regions due to falling crude oil prices. As soybean oil is used in biofuel production, a decline in energy prices can reduce demand for soybean oil as a feedstock,” Cultrera said.

Palm oil tracks price movements in rival edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.31% against the U.S. dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Oil prices slumped on Thursday, reversing earlier gains, on news Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, will give up on its price target in preparation for raising output.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm hits five-month high on India demand, supply worries

Pakistan’s economy on a sound path, says IMF chief after Executive Board approval

KSE-100 plummets as IMF euphoria makes way for economic reality

8 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Oil prices slide on prospects Saudi Arabia to raise output

Attock Petroleum plans to expand network of EV charging stations across Pakistan

Despite higher sales, textile giant Interloop’s profit down 18% in FY24

Hezbollah says again launched rockets at defence industry complexes near Israel’s Haifa

Rupee gains against US dollar

Record-setting spree continues: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,000 per tola

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

Read more stories