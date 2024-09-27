Markets Print 2024-09-27
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (September 26, 2024).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 278.67 280.30 AED 75.41 76.10
EURO 307.86 310.68 SAR 73.66 74.30
GBP 369.14 372.49 INTERBANK 277.50 277.65
JPY 1.89 1.94
