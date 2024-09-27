KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 81,657.97 High: 82,905.73 Low: 81,552.66 Net Change: 589.95 Volume (000): 152,660 Value (000): 11,975,764 Makt Cap (000) 2,523,953,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,073.86 NET CH (-) 172.66 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,032.49 NET CH (-) 3.54 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,553.30 NET CH (-) 10.52 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,406.21 NET CH (-) 601.16 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,469.57 NET CH (-) 44.12 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,931.08 NET CH (-) 54.20 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-September-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024