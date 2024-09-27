Markets Print 2024-09-27
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 26, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 81,657.97
High: 82,905.73
Low: 81,552.66
Net Change: 589.95
Volume (000): 152,660
Value (000): 11,975,764
Makt Cap (000) 2,523,953,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,073.86
NET CH (-) 172.66
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,032.49
NET CH (-) 3.54
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,553.30
NET CH (-) 10.52
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,406.21
NET CH (-) 601.16
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,469.57
NET CH (-) 44.12
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,931.08
NET CH (-) 54.20
------------------------------------
As on: 26-September-2024
====================================
