Sri Lanka shares end flat as IT losses offset financial gains

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed largely flat on Thursday, as a decline in information technology stocks countered gains in financials.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.10% up at 11,671.9.

Nation Lanka Finance and Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 50% and 33.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 238.2 million shares from 150.9 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 4.31 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($14.38 million) from 3.96 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 694.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 4.25 billion rupees, the data showed.