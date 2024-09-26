AGL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 130.48 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.53%)
DFML 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.78%)
DGKC 74.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.69%)
FFL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
HUBC 124.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.3%)
MLCF 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.32%)
NBP 60.00 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.77%)
OGDC 143.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.55%)
PAEL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.15%)
TPLP 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TRG 55.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.2%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,612 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,993 Decreased By -272.1 (-1.04%)
KSE100 81,974 Decreased By -273.6 (-0.33%)
KSE30 25,974 Decreased By -147.5 (-0.56%)
Sep 26, 2024
Markets

China rally pushes STOXX 600 close to record highs

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2024 02:20pm

European shares jumped on Thursday, buoyed by optimism in Asia following news that China is considering capital injections into its top banks, while investors awaited remarks from the European Central Bank’s (ECB) president.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 1% at 524.56 points by 0710 GMT, just shy of its record high of 526.66. Technology and basic resources were the biggest boost to the benchmark index, gaining over 3% each.

Oil stocks were the biggest drag, losing 2.8% as oil prices fell on news of top exporter Saudi Arabia giving up its crude oil price target.

Meanwhile, a report said that China is considering injecting up to 1 trillion yuan ($142.39 billion) of capital into its top banks to increase their capacity in a bid to support its struggling economy.

Chinese leaders also pledged to support the economy through “forceful” interest rate cuts.

Luxury stocks also lifted the benchmark on the day, with LVMH and Hermes gaining over 4.3% each.

European shares jump on China stimulus; luxury stocks shine

A slew of ECB board members are scheduled to speak later in the day, with comments from president Christine Lagarde taking centre-stage, due at 1330 GMT.

The Swiss National Bank is expected cut its interest rate by 25 basis points.

H&M dropped 7.7% after the world’s second-largest listed fashion retailer said it no longer expected to reach its full-year earnings margin goal, while reporting a lower-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter.

European shares

