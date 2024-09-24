AGL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.36%)
AIRLINK 128.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.42%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
DFML 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.14%)
DGKC 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.33%)
FCCL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.18%)
FFBL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.3%)
FFL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUBC 128.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-4.96%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.21%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
KOSM 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
MLCF 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.85%)
NBP 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.26%)
OGDC 137.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 107.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.24%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
SEARL 58.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.15%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.64%)
TPLP 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.19%)
TREET 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
TRG 57.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.08%)
UNITY 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -81.6 (-0.95%)
BR30 25,728 Decreased By -488.1 (-1.86%)
KSE100 81,218 Decreased By -632 (-0.77%)
KSE30 25,790 Decreased By -187.3 (-0.72%)
Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares jump on China stimulus; luxury stocks shine

Reuters Published September 24, 2024 Updated September 24, 2024 01:17pm

European shares opened higher on Tuesday, as China’s sweeping stimulus measures boosted stocks of luxury companies and miners.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.8% to 520.40 points by 0711 GMT, and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.4%, outperforming its peers.

China’s top financial regulators unveiled their biggest stimulus since the pandemic, saying they would cut bank reserves by 50 basis points while reducing mortgage rates.

Luxury companies, which rely heavily on Chinese consumer spending, were the biggest boost on the index.

LVMH, Hermes, Kering, and Dior gained between 3.8% and 4%.

Basic resources led sectoral gains, jumping 4.4% as copper prices hit a two-month high supported by China’s measures and improving demand in the region.

European shares end higher, Commerzbank dips

Britain’s FTSE gained 0.4%, as stocks of metal miners rose on China’s stimulus plans.

The markets will also keep an eye out for comments from the European Central Bank’s board member, Elizabeth McCaul, set to speak later in the day.

Data on German business morale is set to be released at 0800 GMT.

Among individual stock moves, UK engineering firm Smiths Group lost 6.7% after its annual profit missed estimates.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 index STOXX index STOXX Europe 600 Index

Comments

200 characters

European shares jump on China stimulus; luxury stocks shine

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 492 in Lebanon, residents flee from south

UN summit: Asif says sustainable development cannot happen while tragedies like Gaza being perpetuated

KSE-100 sees selling pressure

Mari Petroleum says will invest Rs10bn in tech-focused subsidiary

TOMCL secures $12mn beef export deal with China

Amreli Steels temporarily halts operations at Karachi facility amid economic issues

Oil prices climb on fresh China stimulus, Middle East tensions

IMF says ready for talks with Sri Lanka’s new leftist government

Reko Diq: ADB may approve 3rd-party guarantee by Feb

Read more stories