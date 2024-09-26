NTDC launches SAP finance module successfully

LAHORE: The National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has achieved a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey with the successful implementation of the SAP Finance Module, a key component of its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

A ceremony marking this achievement was held at NTDC’s office in Shaheen Complex, Lahore, where the information technology department team initiated the go-live for the finance module, signaling a major step towards modernizing the company’s operations.

Deputy Managing Directors Engr. Qaiser Khan (P&E) and Engr. Rasheed A. Bhutto (AD&M) congratulated the teams of information technology and finance directorates on this success. They directed the development of comprehensive training programs, including videos and manuals, for NTDC employees nationwide. The new module is expected to facilitate NTDC’s transition from manual processes to a paperless environment, significantly enhancing operational efficiency, they added.

Waseem Saadat, Chief Financial Officer and Khalid Mahmood, Chief Information Officer, along with their teams and power users, provided updates to NTDC management on the finance module and the overall ERP implementation. They emphasized that this system will enhance transparency, accuracy, productivity, and efficiency across the organization.

