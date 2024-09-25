AGL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4%)
Markets

Most Gulf markets extend gains on rate cuts; regional tensions weigh

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday, building on gains led by interest rate cuts last week enacted by regional central banks, although geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment.

Last week, most Gulf central banks cut their key interest rates after the U.S. Federal Reserve decreased rates by half a percentage point citing “greater confidence” on inflation.

The Fed projected a further half-point rate cut by the year-end, a full point next year and a half-point trim in 2026.

Monetary policy in the Gulf Cooperation Council often aligns with the Fed’s decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.6%, with aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group rising 3.2%.

Among other gainers, oil giant Saudi Aramco was up 0.7%.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 0.6%, led by a 2.2% rise in top lender Emirates NBD.

Most Gulf markets in red on rising tensions in the region

In Abu Dhabi, the index closed 0.6% higher, driven by a 0.5% rise in telecoms group e& after the EU Commission approved the firm’s bid for parts of Czech telecom company PPF under certain conditions.

The deal will see e& acquire the sole control of PPF Telecom excluding its local business in the Czech Republic.

The Qatari benchmark concluded 0.5% higher, with Qatar National Bank gaining 1.3%.

An Israeli airstrike on Beirut killed a senior Hezbollah commander on Tuesday as cross-border rocket attacks by both sides increased fears of a full-fledged war in the Middle East.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 1.2% higher, buoyed by a 2.5% increase in Talaat Mostafa Holding.

---------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 0.6% to 12,344
 ABU DHABI        up 0.6% to 9,516
 DUBAI            gained 0.6% to 4,489
 QATAR            added 0.5% to 10,543
 EGYPT            up 1.2% to 31,251
 BAHRAIN          eased 0.3% to 2,019
 OMAN             was up 0.2% to 4,727
 KUWAIT           added 0.6% to 7,794
---------------------------------------
