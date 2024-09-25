AGL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4%)
World

US to waive visas for Qatar, in first for Arab country

AFP Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:00pm

WASHINGTON: The United States said Tuesday it will waive visa requirements for citizens of Qatar, making the close Gulf partner the first Arab country to clear the hurdle.

The energy-rich Gulf monarchy cleared the “stringent security requirements” to become the 42nd member of the visa waiver program, the Department of Homeland Security announced.

The agreement “will deepen our strategic partnership and enhance the flow of people and commerce between our two countries,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Qatar – where citizens make up a small minority of residents – has been jockeying with fellow wealthy Gulf Arab states for a greater global role.

Home to a major US air base, Qatar has taken a lead in so far unsuccessful efforts to mediate a Gaza ceasefire and earlier helped the United States fly out thousands of Afghan allies as the Taliban seized control.

Visa appointments: As demand from Pakistan surges, US embassy says working to reduce wait time

US officials said they were open to other Gulf Arab nations eventually entering the program.

The countries whose citizens are exempt from US visas are overwhelmingly wealthy and mostly in Europe and East Asia.

The United States last year added Israel after years of friction.

To enter the program, Israel made promises not to discriminate against its admission of US citizens of Palestinian or other Arab descent.

Under the waiver program, citizens apply online for pre-clearance to enter the United States rather than going through the paperwork and expense of a visa.

Some applicants are still told to seek a visa, including if they have visited a number of countries with adversarial relationships with the United States, such as Iran.

