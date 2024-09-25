AGL 33.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.68%)
AIRLINK 132.00 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.48%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.48%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.64%)
DGKC 75.45 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.68%)
FCCL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
FFBL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
FFL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUBC 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.54%)
HUMNL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.22%)
KEL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.33%)
KOSM 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.72%)
MLCF 32.96 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.11%)
NBP 58.54 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (5.29%)
OGDC 142.50 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (2.11%)
PAEL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.91%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 109.15 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.08%)
PRL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.42%)
SEARL 58.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TOMCL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TPLP 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.09%)
TREET 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.27%)
TRG 56.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
BR100 8,636 Increased By 44.2 (0.51%)
BR30 26,226 Increased By 329.7 (1.27%)
KSE100 81,941 Increased By 457.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 26,014 Increased By 111.1 (0.43%)
Markets

European shares slip as China-fuelled rally loses steam

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2024

European shares opened lower on Wednesday as a rally sparked by China’s stimulus package lost steam, while falls in technology and oil stocks also added to the losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3% at 518.06, as of 0712 GMT, after gaining nearly 1% in the previous session.

In Asia, Chinese stocks extended their stimulus-fuelled rally to a second day, while other markets struggled for direction.

SAP declined 3.5% after a report said the German software developer was under investigation in the United States for alleged price-fixing.

The stock weighed the most on the benchmark and dragged the technology sub-index down by 0.8%.

The oil and gas sector led sectoral declines, losing 0.9% on worries that China’s stimulus plans did not have enough to boost demand.

France’s CAC 40 ticked 0.7% lower after gaining more than 1% in the previous session. Data showed consumer confidence in the country increased in September.

European shares jump on China stimulus; luxury stocks shine

The country’s employment data is due at 1000 GMT. Official data showed Sweden’s producer price index was up 0.6% in August from July.

Its benchmark OMXS 30 was trading flat. Among other notable stock moves, Valmet Oyj surged 9.2% after the Finnish engineering company secured an order worth more than 1 billion euros in Brazil.

European shares

