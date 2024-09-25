AGL 33.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.68%)
AIRLINK 132.00 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.48%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.48%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.64%)
DGKC 75.45 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.68%)
FCCL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
FFBL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
FFL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUBC 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.54%)
HUMNL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.22%)
KEL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.33%)
KOSM 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.72%)
MLCF 32.96 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.11%)
NBP 58.54 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (5.29%)
OGDC 142.50 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (2.11%)
PAEL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.91%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 109.15 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.08%)
PRL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.42%)
SEARL 58.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TOMCL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TPLP 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.09%)
TREET 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.27%)
TRG 56.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
BR100 8,635 Increased By 43.1 (0.5%)
BR30 26,219 Increased By 322.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 81,910 Increased By 426.7 (0.52%)
KSE30 26,000 Increased By 97.5 (0.38%)
Sep 25, 2024
London stocks fall as China stimulus boost fades

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2024 12:47pm

UK shares slipped on Wednesday, retracing gains from the previous session, as investors questioned whether the optimism over extensive stimulus measures in China was overdone. At 0715 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.3%.

It rose 0.3% in the previous session, amid a global rally after China released their biggest raft of stimulus measures since the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the optimism faded as market watchers questioned whether the scope of proposed measures was extensive enough to fix deep-rooted issues in China and spark a sustained resurgence in consumer and industrial demand.

Even China’s central bank reducing its medium-term loan rate on Wednesday did little to lift sentiment again.

“Monetary policy remains unlikely to move the needle on Chinese growth … the Chinese economy needs fiscal stimulus and monetary policy alone isn’t sufficient to revive domestic demand,” analysts at BCA Research said in a note.

The pullback in UK equities was broad, with the beverage sector’s near 1% drop leading declines.

The banking and life insurance sectors lost about 0.8% each.

An index of oil and gas stocks dipped 0.3% as crude prices declined. However, industrial miners and precious metal miners built on gains from the prior session, rising 1% and 0.7%, respectively, as prices of copper and gold continued to rise.

London shares jump as China stimulus lifts mining, luxury stocks

The more domestically focused mid-cap index was flat, with financial shares keeping a lid on gains.

Among other single movers, real estate portal Rightmove lost 0.5% after rejecting a sweetened $8.1 billion takeover proposal from Australia’s REA Group, saying the increased bid was still “unattractive”.

Retailer DFS Furniture also dipped 0.5% after posting a 65.7% slump in annual profit.

