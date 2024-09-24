AGL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.36%)
AIRLINK 128.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.42%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
DFML 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.14%)
DGKC 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.33%)
FCCL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.18%)
FFBL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.3%)
FFL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUBC 128.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-4.96%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.21%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
KOSM 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
MLCF 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.85%)
NBP 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.26%)
OGDC 137.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 107.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.24%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
SEARL 58.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.15%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.64%)
TPLP 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.19%)
TREET 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
TRG 57.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.08%)
UNITY 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -81.6 (-0.95%)
BR30 25,728 Decreased By -488.1 (-1.86%)
KSE100 81,229 Decreased By -622 (-0.76%)
KSE30 25,799 Decreased By -178.6 (-0.69%)
Markets

London shares jump as China stimulus lifts mining, luxury stocks

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2024 01:19pm

UK stocks rose on Tuesday tracking global gains, as markets cheered fresh stimulus measures in China that lifted shares of miners and luxury-focused retailers.

At 0715 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.5%, while the more domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcap index advanced 0.3%.

Regulators in China unveiled broad stimulus measures, including rate cuts and moves aimed at reviving the stock market, in an attempt to spark growth in the country’s faltering economy.

Equities rose globally following the announcement, soothing some concerns about the impact of a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

London-listed industrial miners jumped 5% to a nearly one-month high, as metal prices rose on expectations of higher demand.

Shares of miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rose between 4.5% and 5.8%.

London stocks jump after Fed rate cut; BoE policy verdict eyed

Burberry gained 3.7%, rising along with other European luxury companies, buoyed by hopes of demand revival in the Chinese market.

Elsewhere, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said in an interview published Tuesday that he was “very encouraged” by the downwards path of inflation and that interest rates were gradually heading lower.

Smiths Group fell 6.3% after the engineering group announced acquisitions of two North American companies, while posting a slight miss in its annual profit.

Dunelm dipped 6%, after top shareholder Will Adderley and his private investment firm sold a nearly 5% stake in the homeware retailer, according to bookrunner Barclays.

Investors’ focus would also be on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaking to a Labour Party annual conference, a day after Finance Minister Rachel Reeves ruled out a return to economic austerity.

