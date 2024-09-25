Thailand tenders for about 195,000 T feed wheat, traders say

HAMBURG: A group of importers in Thailand has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 195,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Shipment is sought in three consignments of up to 65,000 tons each in a series of possible combinations in December 2024 and in January/February 2025.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of volumes are still possible later.