AGL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.65%)
AIRLINK 132.20 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.64%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
DCL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.09%)
DFML 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.09%)
DGKC 75.35 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.55%)
FCCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
FFBL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
FFL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUBC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.66%)
HUMNL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.22%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.58%)
KOSM 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.72%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.08%)
NBP 58.60 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (5.4%)
OGDC 142.20 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.89%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.79%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.16%)
SEARL 58.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TOMCL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TPLP 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.09%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,632 Increased By 40.3 (0.47%)
BR30 26,233 Increased By 336.7 (1.3%)
KSE100 81,885 Increased By 401.3 (0.49%)
KSE30 25,986 Increased By 83 (0.32%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thailand tenders for about 195,000 T feed wheat, traders say

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2024 10:46am

HAMBURG: A group of importers in Thailand has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 195,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Shipment is sought in three consignments of up to 65,000 tons each in a series of possible combinations in December 2024 and in January/February 2025.

EU wheat lower

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of volumes are still possible later.

Wheat Thailand

Comments

200 characters

Thailand tenders for about 195,000 T feed wheat, traders say

Aurangzeb says IMF deal will sail through

Commitment with IMF: CPPs: Gas disconnection process begins

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Hezbollah says fired ballistic missile targeting Mossad HQ near Tel Aviv

Energy giant MARI begins data centre initiative in Karachi

Oil dips on worries China stimulus plans not enough to boost demand

National Electric Vehicle policy expected in one month

US termed biggest trading partner of country

‘FASTER’ system: Exporters allowed to enjoy speedy refund payment facility from Oct

Read more stories