Pakistan Print 2024-09-25

Punjab Cabinet approves projects, including recruitment of 7,354 CTIs

Muhammad Saleem Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

LAHORE: Punjab Cabinet, which met here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in the chair accorded approval for the recruitment of 7,354 College Teaching Interns (CTIs) across Punjab.

The cabinet was informed that a ‘Central Portal’ will be set up for transparent recruitment of CTIs in the government colleges. The CM also sought a comprehensive and uniform housing policy across Punjab.

The cabinet approved the issuance of Rs 500 million ‘Endowment Fund for Writers Welfare’ under the auspices of the Information and Culture Department. It also approved to make amendment in the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess Act 2015. It paid tributes to the police personnel on performing duty in Rahim Yar Khan and Katcha area. The cabinet approved special allowance for police personnel

on performing duty in the Katcha area.

The CM did not allow increase in the hostel charges for working women across Punjab. It rejected the Working Women’s Hostels policy for increasing charges by the Women Development Department.

The CM Maryam Nawaz commended Irrigation Minister Kazim Pirzada and the Irrigation Department for no loss of life being caused due to the recent floods.

The cabinet appreciated the peaceful conduct of MDCAT examination in Punjab. The cabinet was apprised that controversial questions are being raised on the conduct of MDCAT examination in other provinces besides Punjab.

The CM sought a monthly package plan for the differently-abled visually impaired persons. The cabinet approved a special court for persons with disabilities under the Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act. The cabinet accorded conditional approval to delegate the powers of Sub-Registrar to the Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar.

Maryam directed the Board of Revenue to submit a five-year comprehensive housing policy to the cabinet.

An approval was given to sign an MoU between the Government of Punjab and the United National Office for Project Services (UNOPS) during the meeting. An approval was granted to include Lahore Knowledge Park (Nawaz Sharif Limited City) Bedian Road under the scope of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority. The cabinet approved the nomination of member of Gujranwala Development Authority and vice-chairman of WASA Gujranwala.

An approval was granted to delegate the powers of Sub-Registrar to the transferee of land of legally recognized authority. The amendment of the exchange policy with government land and housing schemes and the re-issuance of funds for the upgradation and construction as well as rehabilitation of tertiary care hospitals of specialized healthcare and medical education were approved by the cabinet.

The cabinet approved the request to provide financial assistance for the treatment of Syeda Sara d/o Syed Mian Abu Bakar Kaka Khel.

Under the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961, an approval was granted to amend the notification to allow Assistant Director Local Government to perform duties as Chairman of the ‘Conciliation Council.’ The cabinet approved to delegate leave and pension powers to CEO Health and Education in the districts.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Government Analyst and provincial Drug Inspector and the appointment of caretaker Ombudsman Punjab.

Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Secretaries and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

