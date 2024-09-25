AGL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
AIRLINK 130.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.46%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DCL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
DFML 49.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.11%)
DGKC 74.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.75%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 48.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.43%)
FFL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUBC 130.21 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.09%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
KEL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
KOSM 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.65%)
MLCF 31.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.12%)
NBP 56.44 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.51%)
OGDC 139.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.15%)
PAEL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PPL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 58.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
TELE 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.07%)
TPLP 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.47%)
TREET 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
TRG 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,645 Increased By 52.6 (0.61%)
BR30 26,046 Increased By 149.1 (0.58%)
KSE100 81,885 Increased By 401.7 (0.49%)
KSE30 26,027 Increased By 124.1 (0.48%)
Markets Print 2024-09-25

Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               279.06   280.45    AED                75.36     76.08
EURO                307.54   310.39    SAR                73.61     74.28
GBP                 369.12   372.42    INTERBANK         277.70    277.85
JPY                                                        1.89      1.94
=========================================================================



