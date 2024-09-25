Markets Print 2024-09-25
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.06 280.45 AED 75.36 76.08
EURO 307.54 310.39 SAR 73.61 74.28
GBP 369.12 372.42 INTERBANK 277.70 277.85
JPY 1.89 1.94
=========================================================================
