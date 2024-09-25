AGL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.98%)
AIRLINK 130.02 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.95%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.61%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
DCL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
DFML 48.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.6%)
DGKC 74.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.81%)
FCCL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
FFBL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.23%)
FFL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUBC 129.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
KOSM 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
MLCF 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
NBP 56.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.53%)
OGDC 139.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.12%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.17%)
PRL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TOMCL 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.93%)
TPLP 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.97%)
TREET 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.53%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 8,634 Increased By 42.2 (0.49%)
BR30 25,911 Increased By 13.9 (0.05%)
KSE100 81,839 Increased By 355.6 (0.44%)
KSE30 26,013 Increased By 110.8 (0.43%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 24, 2024). ==================================== ...
Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 81,483.64
High:                      82,010.10
Low:                       81,107.39
Net Change:                   366.86
Volume (000):                148,623
Value (000):              12,282,661
Makt Cap (000)         2,519,159,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,053.23
NET CH                     (+) 30.53
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,879.47
NET CH                     (-) 29.34
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 23,167.77
NET CH                     (-) 63.18
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,060.67
NET CH                    (-) 655.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,436.45
NET CH                     (-) 30.87
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,972.01
NET CH                     (-) 28.40
------------------------------------
As on:             24-September-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

