Markets Print 2024-09-25
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 24, 2024). ==================================== ...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 81,483.64
High: 82,010.10
Low: 81,107.39
Net Change: 366.86
Volume (000): 148,623
Value (000): 12,282,661
Makt Cap (000) 2,519,159,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,053.23
NET CH (+) 30.53
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,879.47
NET CH (-) 29.34
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,167.77
NET CH (-) 63.18
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,060.67
NET CH (-) 655.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,436.45
NET CH (-) 30.87
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,972.01
NET CH (-) 28.40
------------------------------------
As on: 24-September-2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments