KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 81,483.64 High: 82,010.10 Low: 81,107.39 Net Change: 366.86 Volume (000): 148,623 Value (000): 12,282,661 Makt Cap (000) 2,519,159,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,053.23 NET CH (+) 30.53 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,879.47 NET CH (-) 29.34 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,167.77 NET CH (-) 63.18 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,060.67 NET CH (-) 655.94 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,436.45 NET CH (-) 30.87 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,972.01 NET CH (-) 28.40 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-September-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024