AGL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.85 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-3.14%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
DFML 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.79%)
DGKC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.13%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
FFBL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (4.26%)
FFL 8.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 128.69 Decreased By ▼ -6.09 (-4.52%)
HUMNL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.44%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
KOSM 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
MLCF 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.16%)
NBP 56.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.41%)
OGDC 137.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.47%)
PAEL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.76%)
PPL 107.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.39%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
PTC 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.09%)
TELE 7.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 42.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.77%)
TPLP 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.71%)
TREET 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
TRG 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.88%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 8,548 Decreased By -73.9 (-0.86%)
BR30 25,770 Decreased By -445.4 (-1.7%)
KSE100 81,359 Decreased By -491.8 (-0.6%)
KSE30 25,800 Decreased By -176.9 (-0.68%)
Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China FM slams ‘indiscriminate attacks’ on civilians in talks with Lebanese counterpart

AFP Published 24 Sep, 2024 11:26am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China’s top diplomat Wang Yi expressed support for Lebanon and condemned what he termed “indiscriminate attacks against civilians”, Beijing’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Meeting his Lebanese counterpart in New York, Wang said: “We pay close attention to developments in the region, especially the recent explosion of communications equipment in Lebanon, and firmly oppose indiscriminate attacks against civilians.”

Last week, a series of coordinated communications device blasts across Lebanon killed 39 people and wounded almost 3,000.

And on Monday, Israeli air strikes killed 492 people, including 35 children and 58 women, and wounded 1,645 others in the country, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

Wang acknowledged the strikes, saying China “strongly condemns any violation of the basic norms governing international relations”.

“No matter how the situation changes, we will always stand on the side of justice, on the side of our Arab brothers, including Lebanon,” Wang told Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

“Armed force does not represent truth, and might only undermines peace,” Wang said.

Netanyahu warns Lebanese to ‘get out of harm’s way’

“Countering violence with violence will not solve the problems in the Middle East and will only lead to an even greater humanitarian disaster,” he added.

China also urged its citizens to leave Israel on Sunday as tensions with Lebanon grew.

China has repeatedly called for peace talks to resolve the crisis in Gaza.

In July, the country brokered a “national unity” deal between Hamas, Fatah, and other Palestinian organisations to rule Gaza together after the war.

Lebanon Wang Yi Israeli strike Israel Lebanon border Israeli airstrike

Comments

200 characters

China FM slams ‘indiscriminate attacks’ on civilians in talks with Lebanese counterpart

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Justice Mansoor objects to Practice and Procedure Ord

Detailed judgment issued: SC says ECP ‘unlawfully’ denying major party its recognition

Reko Diq: ADB may approve 3rd-party guarantee by Feb

Amreli Steels temporarily halts operations at Karachi facility amid economic issues

Likely to arrive next month: Green energy initiative will be shared with Malaysia PM

Import of cash USD: SBP grants ECs one-year extension

Xi greets Shehbaz

Concerns voiced over ‘growing misuse’ of EFS

Covid subsidy to consumers: NA body summons KE CEO over non-payment

Read more stories