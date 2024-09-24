China FM slams ‘indiscriminate attacks’ on civilians in talks with Lebanese counterpart

BEIJING: China’s top diplomat Wang Yi expressed support for Lebanon and condemned what he termed “indiscriminate attacks against civilians”, Beijing’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Meeting his Lebanese counterpart in New York, Wang said: “We pay close attention to developments in the region, especially the recent explosion of communications equipment in Lebanon, and firmly oppose indiscriminate attacks against civilians.”

Last week, a series of coordinated communications device blasts across Lebanon killed 39 people and wounded almost 3,000.

And on Monday, Israeli air strikes killed 492 people, including 35 children and 58 women, and wounded 1,645 others in the country, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

Wang acknowledged the strikes, saying China “strongly condemns any violation of the basic norms governing international relations”.

“No matter how the situation changes, we will always stand on the side of justice, on the side of our Arab brothers, including Lebanon,” Wang told Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

“Armed force does not represent truth, and might only undermines peace,” Wang said.

Netanyahu warns Lebanese to ‘get out of harm’s way’

“Countering violence with violence will not solve the problems in the Middle East and will only lead to an even greater humanitarian disaster,” he added.

China also urged its citizens to leave Israel on Sunday as tensions with Lebanon grew.

China has repeatedly called for peace talks to resolve the crisis in Gaza.

In July, the country brokered a “national unity” deal between Hamas, Fatah, and other Palestinian organisations to rule Gaza together after the war.