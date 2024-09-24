Markets Print 2024-09-24
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 23, 2024).
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of
Pakistan on Monday (September 23, 2024) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.37 280.68 JPY 1.9 1.95
EURO 306.84 309.86 AED 75.45 76.20
GBP 367.38 370.87 SAR 73.70 74.39
INTERBANK 277.75 277.90
=========================================================================
