Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Published 24 Sep, 2024

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               279.37    280.68   JPY                   1.9     1.95
EURO                306.84    309.86   AED                 75.45    76.20
GBP                 367.38    370.87   SAR                 73.70    74.39
                                       INTERBANK          277.75   277.90
=========================================================================

