Markets Print 2024-09-24

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 23, 2024) . ==================================== ...
Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2024 03:28am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 23, 2024) .

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 81,850.50
High:                      82,463.05
Low:                       81,548.65
Net Change:                   223.95
Volume (000):                162,999
Value (000):              13,868,201
Makt Cap (000)         2,530,775,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,022.70
NET CH                    (-) 176.05
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,908.81
NET CH                     (-) 77.91
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 23,230.95
NET CH                    (+) 204.97
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,716.61
NET CH                    (-) 910.68
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,467.32
NET CH                    (-) 184.40
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,000.41
NET CH                     (-) 21.48
------------------------------------
As on:             23-September-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

