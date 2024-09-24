Markets Print 2024-09-24
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 23, 2024) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 81,850.50
High: 82,463.05
Low: 81,548.65
Net Change: 223.95
Volume (000): 162,999
Value (000): 13,868,201
Makt Cap (000) 2,530,775,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,022.70
NET CH (-) 176.05
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,908.81
NET CH (-) 77.91
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,230.95
NET CH (+) 204.97
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,716.61
NET CH (-) 910.68
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,467.32
NET CH (-) 184.40
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,000.41
NET CH (-) 21.48
------------------------------------
As on: 23-September-2024
====================================
