KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 23, 2024) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 81,850.50 High: 82,463.05 Low: 81,548.65 Net Change: 223.95 Volume (000): 162,999 Value (000): 13,868,201 Makt Cap (000) 2,530,775,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,022.70 NET CH (-) 176.05 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,908.81 NET CH (-) 77.91 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,230.95 NET CH (+) 204.97 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,716.61 NET CH (-) 910.68 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,467.32 NET CH (-) 184.40 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,000.41 NET CH (-) 21.48 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-September-2024 ====================================

